Missing Persons
Amber Alert in Washington for girl, 3; suicidal father eyed in kidnapping

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An Amber Alert has been issued in Washington state after a 3-year-old girl was taken by her father, who investigators believe is suicidal.

Melody Lopez was last seen Monday in Wapato, a town in southern Washington’s Yakima County, according to an Amber Alert issued by the Wapato Police Department.

Her father, 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Madrigal, does not have custody of Melody, Q13 FOX reported.

Melody is believed to have been taken by her father, who investigators believe is suicidal.

Melody is believed to have been taken by her father, who investigators believe is suicidal. (Washington State Police)

Police initially believed they were in a blue 1999 Honda Odyssey, but the vehicle was later found with no sign of Melody or her father.

Melody is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white-and-red striped shirt and gray leggings, according to investigators.

Lopez-Madrigal is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and150 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray/black baseball cap and has a distinct mustache.