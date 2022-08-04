Washington fire burns structures in Spokane

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least two structures were burned in a fire southwest of Spokane, Washington, and authorities have told people in dozens of homes to evacuate.

The state Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles and was 0% contained.

Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach said two structures were destroyed. It wasn't immediately known if those were primary residences or actively in use.

Multiple agencies from Spokane, Lincoln and Whitman counties, as well as aircraft, were fighting the blaze.

Williams Lake is about 32 miles south of Spokane.