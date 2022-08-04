Expand / Collapse search
Washington fire burns structures in Spokane

Washington officials say the fire has grown to 5 square miles

At least two structures were burned in a fire southwest of Spokane, Washington, and authorities have told people in dozens of homes to evacuate.

The state Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles and was 0% contained.

Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach said two structures were destroyed. It wasn't immediately known if those were primary residences or actively in use.

A fire near Spokane, Washington, has burned at least two structures as firefighters look to contain the blaze.

Multiple agencies from Spokane, Lincoln and Whitman counties, as well as aircraft, were fighting the blaze.

Williams Lake is about 32 miles south of Spokane.