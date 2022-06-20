Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington deputies searching for person who shot active JBLM officer

Washington JBLM officer fatally shot by 25-year-old

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect who fatally shot an active duty soldier Saturday evening during a social gathering at a Parkland home.

The 25-year-old victim died at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him, the sheriff’s office said in a written statement, KOMO-TV reported. The man was stationed at Joint Base Lewis McCord.

On Sunday JBLM identified him as U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, from East Point, Georgia. They say he was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Inf. Div., at JBLM.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of 112th Street S. shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the statement.

LEWIS MCCHORD SOLDIER SENTENCED TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR DOUBLE MURDER, KIDNAPPING BABY

Washington Police are searching for suspect who killed a JBLM officer.

Washington Police are searching for suspect who killed a JBLM officer. (Fox News)

When they arrived, they found the victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. Deputies searched but was unable to find the suspect who shot the man, officials said.

There was apparently some type of gathering at the home before the shooting. It was not immediately clear if the victim knew the suspect or what led to the gunfire.

27-YEAR-OLD WASHINGTON MAN FATALLY SHOT BY POLICE