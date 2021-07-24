Second DC firefighter has car stolen in one week, this time in armed carjacking

Two Washington, D.C. , firefighters were the victims of car theft this week, with the most recent case resulting in an armed carjacking .

"It’s extremely frustrating for people that are trying to help other people to have this happen to them," D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly told NBC 4 Washington.

A firefighter was leaving his fire company just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday when two suspects, who are believed to be teenagers, approached him armed with handguns and demanded he hand over his cell phone and keys.

They drove off in his Volkswagen Passat, according to the police report.

"I think the police chief said it the other day," Donnelly said. "I’m sick and tired of this, and I agree with him, but our people, we’re still going to be serving, but is very disappointing."

Just two days earlier, another firefighter was also the victim of car theft. The firefighter in that case had been responding to emergency calls for hours, but found his car stolen when he left the fire company Tuesday.

Carjackings have increased by more than 70% in the city this year when compared to 2020 data, with many of the suspects and perpetrators being teenagers. A total of 55 juveniles have been arrested in carjackings cases since the start of the year, while police have arrested 18 adults during the same time period.

D.C.’s carjacking problem grabbed the nation’s attention in March when teenaged girls were arrested in the murder of an Uber Eats driver during an attempted carjacking that was caught on video.

Neither of the girls in the case were charged as adults, and received sentences to juvenile detention until they turn 21.

Last Saturday, a grandmother in the nation’s capital was also targeted in a carjacking, when two men reportedly approached her while pointing a gun and demanded she hand over her keys.

"I don’t know how you just go on and live this with having a gun pulled on you with your dear loved ones like only seconds away," Gavata Smith said of the incident.

"It seems like a lot of the carjackings are occurring from teenagers so attack the problem. Put a curfew in place," she added.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has not responded to multiple requests for comment from Fox News on the increase in carjackings and how she plans to combat them, including when asked about Smith’s suggestion to implement a curfew.