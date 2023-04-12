Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Washington dad tracks, detains carjacker who stole vehicle with baby in backseat

Couple tracked down the suspect after receiving an alert notifying them of transactions at Vancouver Mall

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Washington couple pleads with carjacking suspect for baby in backseat Video

Washington couple pleads with carjacking suspect for baby in backseat

A Vancouver, Washington, couple pleaded with a carjacking suspect, who allegedly stole their vehicle with their baby inside on Sunday, to give their son back before he took off.

A Vancouver, Washington, couple pleaded with a carjacking suspect on Sunday to give their son back before he took off with their vehicle.

"He opens my car door, and I see my son's in there," the victim identified only as John told FOX 12 Portland. He recalled telling the suspect: "Please, my son’s in there. Give my son back. You can have my car, just give my son back."

Clark County authorities arrested Mario Andrews in connection with the incident, after the couple tracked him down at a JCPenney.

The couple, who own Happy Juice Coffee Bar in Vancouver, were setting up their food cart when Andrews allegedly jumped into their vehicle with their son in the backseat and drove off, despite their pleas to give them their 1-month-old baby.

MACHETE-WIELDING BURGLARY SUSPECT IN WASHINGTON SUBDUED WITH ‘LESS-LETHAL FOCE,' DEPUTIES SAY

The couple, who own Happy Juice Coffee Bar in Vancouver, were setting up their food cart when the suspect allegedly jumped into their vehicle with their son in the backseat and drove off.

The couple, who own Happy Juice Coffee Bar in Vancouver, were setting up their food cart when the suspect allegedly jumped into their vehicle with their son in the backseat and drove off. (FOX 12)

"It makes me emotional just thinking about it," an employee at Happy Juice Coffee told FOX 12 of the incident, which she watched unfold. "…You see it in movies all the time and you just don't ever think it'll happen to you."

SEATTLE CUSTOMER SHOT WHILE TRYING TO STOP ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT AT GAS STATION CONVENIENCE STORE

The parents contacted authorities, but the suspect had fled the area by the time they arrived. Later that day, the couple received an alert notifying them of transactions made at Victoria's Secret and Footlocker in Vancouver Mall.

"It makes me emotional just thinking about it," an employee at Happy Juice Coffee told FOX 12 of the incident, which she watched unfold. "…You see it in movies all the time and you just don't ever think it'll happen to you."

"It makes me emotional just thinking about it," an employee at Happy Juice Coffee told FOX 12 of the incident, which she watched unfold. "…You see it in movies all the time and you just don't ever think it'll happen to you." (FOX 12)

John caught up with Andrews inside a JCPenney and "detained him as needed" until Clark County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene.

TEXAS 13-YEAR-OLD KIDNAPPED IN FEBRUARY FOUND IN MISSISSIPPI WITH 27-YEAR-OLD MAN

Authorities arrested the suspect and found the couple's baby, unharmed, still inside the stolen vehicle, according to the outlet.

The baby's father detained the suspect at a JCPenney in Vancouver Mall until authorities were able to arrest him.

The baby's father detained the suspect at a JCPenney in Vancouver Mall until authorities were able to arrest him. (FOX 12)

"There's a… deeper feeling of gratitude, that's for sure," John said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark County officials have charged Andrews with kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and failure to register as a sex offender, according to his booking information.