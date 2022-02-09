Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Warmer weather forecast for much of US

Snow, rain expected for Midwest, Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for February 9

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Temperatures will warm up for much of the country over the next few days, bringing a taste of spring. 

Potential record highs in California

Record warmth will spread across California with heat alerts in place for Southern California, where highs will get into the upper 80’s.  

Heat alerts in southern California

The exact opposite is happening in Alaska, where wind chills are in the -50 to -70 range for the northern part of the state.

Alaska wind chill forecast

A couple of clipper systems will move across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes bringing snow, rain and a wintry mix, depending on where you live. 

Midwest, Great Lakes snow forecast

Many areas will be 15-25 degrees above average in terms of daytime highs which will bring rain instead of snow.

