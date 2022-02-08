FOX Weather expands distribution to include new partners, more accessibility

FOX Weather announced Tuesday that it would be expanding the distribution of its high-tech streaming service by adding additional partners, including YouTube TV, Amazon News, The Roku Channel, fuboTV and Xumo.

"Following our successful launch this past fall, we are excited to significantly expand our distribution footprint and deliver FOX Weather’s innovative coverage to millions of viewers on many of television’s most popular streaming services and devices," FOX Weather president Sharri Berg said.

The platform also announced that it would simulcast select hours on FOX television station duopolies and full time on its Diginet footprint in 17 markets across the country.

"FOX Weather made its debut on Amazon News on Fire TV and Fire Tablet yesterday and was added to the channel lineup of YouTube TV last week. The service is also now available on The Roku Channel and will launch later this month on Xumo and fuboTV," FOX Weather said in a press release.

"Additionally, FOX Weather will now be accessible across FTS’s Diginet footprint in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco, with plans to expand to the station group’s remaining 14 markets. The streaming service will also simulcast one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on FTS’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando. FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas, or DMAs, as well as the duopolies in 11 DMAs. Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network," it added.

FOX Weather launched in October 2021 and quickly became the number one most-downloaded free app on Google Play and the Apple App Store with more than one million downloads in its first week.

Over the past three months, the service has expanded its distribution on the Fox Business Network, as well as Tubi and FOX Nation. The app is also available on the iPad.