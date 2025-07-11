War on cartels yields results as 'El Chapo' heir confesses to running violent drug empire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the sons of notorious drug lord "El Chapo" pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court in Chicago to major drug charges and running the Sinaloa Cartel in his father's absence.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 35, admitted to running part of the Sinaloa Cartel, coordinating massive drug shipments, including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine into the U.S. and using violence to protect cartel operations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

His plea is part of a broader federal strategy, "Operation Take Back America," aimed at dismantling transnational criminal organizations like the Sinaloa Cartel.

"Today’s guilty plea is another major step toward holding the Sinaloa Cartel and its leaders accountable for their role in fueling the fentanyl epidemic that has plagued so many Americans," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a news release.

"We remain committed to dismantling the Cartel’s entire fentanyl infrastructure and ensuring that the Chapitos and their violent organization can no longer flood our communities with this poison."

Guzman Lopez admitted in the plea agreement that he coordinated the transportation of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs and precursor chemicals from Mexico to the United States border, at times in shipments of hundreds or thousands of kilograms, according to federal officials. He used a network of couriers affiliated with the cartel to smuggle the drugs into the United States, using vehicles, rail cars, tunnels, aircraft and other means, the plea agreement states.

After the drugs were distributed throughout the United States, officials said, individuals working for Guzman Lopez used bulk cash transport, wire transfers, trade of goods and cryptocurrency to launder the illicit proceeds and ensure that the money was transmitted to Guzman Lopez and other members of the cartel in Mexico.

Guzman Lopez then admitted he and his cartel associates committed violent acts against law enforcement officials, civilians and rival drug traffickers to protect the cartel’s drug-trafficking activities.

As part of the plea agreement, Guzman Lopez will also forfeit $80 million, though his sentencing date hasn't been set.

He is one of four brothers known as "The Chapitos," who took over after their father’s arrest in 2016.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez was arrested last year and is being held in the U.S. without bail. He pleaded not guilty and is waiting for his trial in Illinois.

Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar are also facing charges in Illinois and New York. They have not been arrested yet, and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Federal officials praised the guilty plea, saying "with each passing day, you are seeing the sunset of the Sinaloa Cartel."

"The Chapitos’ latest violence reflects their fading future. Their leaders who remain free are now paranoid, distrusted and desperate," U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon wrote.

The U.S. State Department has issued rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to their arrests and convictions.

"The guilty plea by Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of ‘El Chapo,’ is a real victory for both the United States and Mexico but also a clear win for the rule of law," said Acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations Arizona Ray Rede.

"So much blood and violence lay with the Guzman family as well as spreading terror and plaguing both sides of the border with deadly drugs and weapons — no more. It’s impossible to measure the amount of work HSI and partner agencies have spent in securing this guilty verdict, but what is clear and evident is that no one is beyond the reach of law enforcement and our nation’s laws. Deliberate and coordinated teamwork resulted in today’s victory."

