Walmart horseback ride caught on video

A Houston man and a couple friends took an unusual mode of transportation to their local Walmart – their horses.

Woody Fields and two other people on horseback trotted right past security and into the store, Fox 26 reported. The horses calmly walked through the aisles stunning other customers, as seen in Fields’ viral Facebook video.

He simply captioned the post, “Walmart on a horse grocery shopping.” And he said security just looked at him and let his horse keep going.

The viral video has been viewed more than two million times and shared more than 36,000 times already.

Walmart responded: "We in no way condone yesterday's reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions."

The Houston Humane Society added: "At minimum, riding a horse inside a store is incredibly irresponsible. This would be extremely stressful on any horse."

