Wall Street firm banker found dead in apartment complex

The death of a 28-year-old Jefferies Group investment banker in Dallas, Texas, has prompted a police investigation into the "unexplained death."

The body of McIntosh, who was assigned to the firm's team covering technology, media and telecommunications companies, was found in a residential apartment building on Jan. 27, according to records from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. It was not immediately clear whether the apartment was McIntosh's.

"Based on the date, approximate time and location, this incident is being investigated as an unexplained death," Dallas police officer Michael Dennis, a public information officer for the department, told Fox News Digital.

Medical documents reviewed by Fox News Digital showed that McIntosh was found around 11 a.m. at the Dallas apartment complex. The cause of death is still not known.

Jefferies Group CEO Richard Handler, along with the firm's president Brian Friedman, confirmed McIntosh's death in a message sent to employees Tuesday.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we report we learned yesterday that Carter McIntosh, one of our talented associates in Dallas, has passed away," a copy of the memo obtained by Business Insider said. "Our most sincere condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. We are in touch with Carter's family, who know we stand ready to support them in any way we can."

Prior to joining Jefferies, McIntosh worked as an analyst for multiple companies, including Goldman Sachs, beginning in August 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. He graduated from Seton Hall University, a private Catholic college in New Jersey, in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in finance.

McIntosh was at least the third young banker to die in the last 12 months.

Adnan Deumic, a 25-year-old Bank of America trader, unexpectedly died in May 2024 while playing soccer.

Deumic was based in the United Kingdom and had been with the organization as a credit portfolio and algorithmic trader since July 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His death came just a couple of weeks after Leo Lukenas, 35, who was in the bank’s investment banking group in New York City , died of an acute coronary artery thrombus, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Lukenas had been working more than 100 hours a week and wanted to leave his job at the time of his death, a recruiter who had talked to him about a new job told Reuters.

The three deaths have brought into focus the grueling hours that bank workers are known for putting in, but none of their deaths has been officially linked to working long hours.

