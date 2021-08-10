Volunteer High School in Tennessee on lockdown over ‘emergency situation’

A Tennessee high school says it’s evacuating students to a local National Guard Armory amid reports of a person with a gun on campus.

Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT that Volunteer High School – west of Kingsport – was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. this morning after police received reports of a person there carrying a firearm.

"There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School," Hawkins County Schools said in a statement. "Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.