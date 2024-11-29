Expand / Collapse search
Virginia woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Gennevieve McGhee, 44, allegedly discussed detailed instructions with a source working for law enforcement

Christina Shaw
A Virginia woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s office.

Gennevieve McGhee, 44, was allegedly captured via audio and video evidence in the meticulous planning of a murder for hire, the sheriff's office said.

McGhee is accused of meeting with a confidential source at her residence in Ridgeway, Virginia. The source was acting under law enforcement direction and utilizing a recording device to capture evidence.

She allegedly discussed detailed instructions on payment arrangements and instructions for carrying out a robbery and murder.

McGhee is charged with criminal solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

McGhee was taken into custody by deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The case remains under review by the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. 

Additional information on the case is not available at this time, officials said.