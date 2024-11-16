Virginia woman arrested after impersonating a nurse and working at multiple California hospitals: police

A Virginia woman, who was allegedly posing as a nurse and treating patients at several Southern California hospitals, has been arrested after a monthslong investigation, according to Burbank police.

Amanda Leeann Porter, 44, was arrested after an investigation determined she was impersonating a real registered nurse, who lived out-of-state, and had been working at Los Angeles County hospitals without a license.

In May 2024, Burbank police received a report about a woman who allegedly impersonated a registered nurse at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Over the next few months, investigators were able to identify the woman as Porter, who applied for and obtained the nursing position at Saint Joseph Medical Center.

PLASTIC SURGEON USED 'FRANKENSTEIN-LIKE' PROCEDURE TO REPAIR ALLEGED ATTACK ON MODEL GIRLFRIEND: LAWYER

Police said Porter oversaw approximately 60 patients that came under her care between April 8 and May 8. By the time Porter was terminated, police said she received two paychecks for the time she was fraudulently employed.

Porter does not hold a nursing license and is on federal probation for a fraud violation committed in the State of Virginia, according to Burbank police.

During the investigation, detectives also learned that Porter continued to obtain employment with various LA-area hospitals using a variety of false identities.

FLORIDA SURGEON ACCUSED OF FATALLY REMOVING MAN’S LIVER INSTEAD OF SPLEEN HAS LICENSE SUSPENDED

"It is believed that Porter may have committed additional similar offenses in the Southern California area during the past year," police said in a news release.

On Nov. 7, Burbank police arrested Porter in connection with an arrest warrant after she bonded out of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department custody for a similar violation she allegedly committed at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita.

Charges for identity theft, false impersonation and grand theft were filed against Porter five days later. She was then arraigned on Nov. 13 and is being held without bail.

FLORIDA PLASTIC SURGEON CHARGED IN WIFE'S DEATH AFTER LEAVING HER IN CARDIAC ARREST ON OPERATING TABLE: POLICE

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center acknowledged the investigation and released the following statement to FOX 11 LA about the arrest.

"Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center appreciates the diligence of Burbank police detectives in apprehending Amanda Porter, who was hired last spring by the hospital as a nurse, but was promptly terminated once it was determined that her nursing credentials had been falsified," the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hospital officials promptly notified the appropriate state and local authorities as well as each patient for whom she’d provided care. Providence Saint Joseph is committed to quality and safety to ensure the best possible care for our patients. As a new hire, this employee was in her orientation phase, and as such, was partnered with a training nurse during the five nursing shifts she worked in our hospital."

The Burbank Police Department is encouraging anyone with additional information about this case to contact their office at 818-238-3210.

Fox News Digital reached out to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, but did not immediately receive a response.

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com