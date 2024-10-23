Plastic surgeon used 'Frankenstein-like' procedure to repair alleged attack on model girlfriend: lawyer

A New York model and singer who fled to Los Angeles to escape her ex-boyfriend is alleging he cracked her skull during a domestic beating and covered it up with a forced procedure — without anesthesia — and locked her up in his home as his "sex slave," according to a new lawsuit.

Maya Willow Sias, a North Carolina native who uses her middle name professionally, is suing her ex, Dr. Ammar Mahmoud, whose clinic, Alinea Medical Associates, is headquartered on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

"It was a beating, literally a beating within an inch of her life," her lawyer, Larry Hutcher, told Fox News Digital. "It's an incredible story that he then tries to take her and fix her himself. It's so Frankenstein-like."

The lawsuit includes graphic photos of bruises on her face and other parts of her body.

"There's a dent in her head from where she was hit," Hutcher said. "She hasn't fully healed after all of this time."

Selfie photos she took in the aftermath of the alleged abuse show her with a badly bruised face, broken nails, bloody lips and other injuries.

The doctor also allegedly forced her to take antidepressants and "medical-grade ketamine" to keep her subservient, according to the lawsuit.

Hutcher said his client had come forward out of concern for other women's safety.

Mahmoud's ex-wife previously accused him of abuse as well, the lawyer said, and Willow is afraid of what he might do to others.

"She believes that she's protecting other people from further abuse," he said.

Fox News Digital's attempts to reach the doctor directly were unsuccessful, and calls to his offices in New York City and on Long Island went unanswered. Photos taken over the weekend show him driving a Bentley SUV and meeting with two other women at different times.

He was carrying Louis Vuitton shopping bags with one and picked up bottles of white wine with the other at a Manhattan liquor store.

He denied wrongdoing to the New York Post, which was first to report the lawsuit.

Willow, an up-and-coming model and singer, appeared in a profile in Maxim earlier this year after scoring a No. 8 song on iTunes' R&B/Soul chart and launching an "optical boutique" whose clients reportedly include Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Lopez.

"It took her a lot of courage to get to where she was able to move forward," Hutcher told Fox News Digital. "We were aware of this for a while, but you can't force somebody to do something until they're ready."

The couple met during a yacht party in Miami. Shortly after the two began dating last April, Mahmoud invited Willow to move into his $1.7 million Fifth Avenue apartment. Then, according to the lawsuit, he allegedly locked her up like a "sex slave" with drugs, intimidation and violence.

She later learned her new boyfriend was an alleged "sex addict that regularly engaged in sex acts with prostitutes" and would "force himself upon [her]" regularly – whether she consented "or was even conscious," according to the lawsuit.

A month after she moved in with him, she awoke in the middle of the night June 7, 2023, a Wednesday. She heard noise in the living room, went to check and allegedly found her new boyfriend "partying with three prostitutes."

Upset and confused, she kicked them out, the lawsuit states. Then the doctor allegedly beat her unconscious.

She woke up in "excruciating pain" with her eye swollen shut and other bruises all over her body, according to the lawsuit. She later learned her right orbital socket had been fractured.

Despite her injuries, she was allegedly held captive for a month and denied hospital care.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital the department did not have any complaints on file matching the specifics of the attack alleged in the lawsuit.

"He monitored her location via her cellular phone and issued grave threats of severe consequences should she attempt to leave without his express permission," the lawsuit alleges. "In fear for her life, Willow complied."

However, the need for treatment was obvious, and Mahmoud, a plastic surgeon, allegedly attempted to patch her up on his own.

"He feared that Willow would disclose the beating to a therapist/physician, and so he decided to exploit his status as a medical doctor and administer drugs to Willow," the lawsuit alleges. "Specifically, Dr. Mahmoud prescribed Willow with anti-depressants and forced her to take medical-grade ketamine in order to keep her obedient and compliant.

"In addition, rather than permit Willow to treat her broken orbital socket, Dr. Mahmoud elected to use his medical practice, Alinea, to cover up the damage."

In July, more than a month after the alleged attack, the lawsuit accuses Mahmoud of trying to cover up the damage with tear duct filler, which he allegedly injected without anesthesia "in a display of calculated cruelty."

"The procedure was excruciating, and intentionally painful due to the lack of any anesthetic," the lawsuit alleges. "Willow was left physically and mentally traumatized by the torturous experience."

In a separate attack, she heard noises in another bedroom in Mahmoud's apartment and knocked on the door. A woman opened it and immediately punched her in the face, according to the lawsuit, and her then-boyfriend allegedly held her down and let the woman pummel her.

That incident left her with a bloodied lip and missing fingernails, according to photos included in the lawsuit.