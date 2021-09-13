Virginia teen charged in stabbing death of father, 78; victim found burned and buried in backyard, police say

A Virginia coroner confirmed the identity of a 78-year-old man found burned and buried in his backyard with multiple fatal stab wounds, officials said Monday, and his son has been charged in the death.

Philip Nguyen, 19, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, Truman Nguyen, on Wednesday, several days after his father was last seen, Fairfax County police said.

A medical examiner determined the elder Nguyen died from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Detectives found evidence he may have been burnt prior to being buried in his backyard in Falls Church.

Truman's wife reported him missing Sept. 6, saying she last saw him the day before, police said.

Investigators initially saw no signs of foul play, but several sources led them to believe Truman could be buried on his property. They linked his son to the killing.

He lived at the property with his parents, police said.

Last week, Fairfax County police officials said Truman's death was the fifth in the county this year where someone's life had been taken by a child or sibling.

"There's not a string of commonality running through the increase in murders that we have this year beyond the fact that we have sons who are in some type of dispute with a parent, and on one occasion a sister, and that dispute results in a murder," Chief Kevin Davis said last week.

Authorities said officers had responded to the Nguyen home in the past for various service calls, including domestic disputes. Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Philip Nguyen is being held at the county adult detention center without bond.