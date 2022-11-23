Expand / Collapse search
Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing

Virginia investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the deadly shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities in Chesapeake, Virginia released an image Wednesday of the suspected shooter they say gunned down six people inside the Walmart where he was employed and injured several more in a deadly rampage.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 31-year-old Andre Bing. Walmart previously told Fox News Digital that Bing was an "overnight team lead and he's been employed with us since 2010."

Chesapeake police responded to the Walmart on Tuesday night amid reports of an active shooter just before 10:15 p.m. Once inside, officers began evacuating the big box store. 

Andre Bing, 31, is believed to have killed six people inside the Virginia Walmart where he was employed before killing himself, authorities said.

Andre Bing, 31, is believed to have killed six people inside the Virginia Walmart where he was employed before killing himself, authorities said. (Chesapeake Police Department)

At least 50 people were believed to have been inside, police said. Three people, including Bing, were found dead in an employee break room. Another was found dead near the front of the store. Three other victims were taken to hospitals where they later died, police said. 

In total, six people were killed and several others were wounded. 

Employee Briana Tyler said the overnight stocking team of about 15 or 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan when shots rang out. She said the meeting was about to start, and her team leader said: "All right, guys, we have a light night ahead of us," when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff

"He was just shooting all throughout the room," she said. "It didn't matter who he hit. He didn't say anything. He didn't look at anybody in any specific type of way." 

A witness also told WAVY that she heard the suspect laughing at one point and that she believes the shooting was planned. 

Investigators believe Bing was armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines. He was not wearing any type of armor or a ballistic vest," authorities said. Bing is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The Chesapeake police SWAT team searched Bing's home with assistance from the Virginia State Police. Investigators have not said if anything of significance was found. 

"Investigators are actively working to learn more about the suspect's background and what may have motivated the shooting," authorities said in a Wednesday news release. 

    A memorial is seen at the site of a fatal shooting in a Walmart on Wednesday, in Chesapeake, Virginia.

    Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart.

    A law enforcement investigator wears a protective covering as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, on Nov. 23, in Chesapeake, Virginia.

    Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Virginia. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Walmart store is expected to remain closed for several days as investigators process the crime scene. The company said it has set up an associate resource center for employees and their family members to offer counseling, meals and other services.

"My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones," Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon wrote on his LinkedIn page. "We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support. We appreciate all of our associates, first responders, and local officials who are already on site helping offer support as we work together to navigate this tragedy."

