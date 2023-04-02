Virginia police respond to active shooting at shopping mall; 1 suspect in custody so far

Virginia police are responding to an active shooting unfolding at a shopping center Sunday where one person was hurt and so far one suspect is in custody.

A spokesperson for the Loudon County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that the situation at the Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Va., remains "very, very active."

He added that law enforcement is setting up a command center at the scene. One suspect was apprehended, but authorities are still working to determine if other shooters were involved.

Photos from the scene shared on social media showed a large law enforcement presence outside a Dick's Sporting Goods store.

Journalist John Crump tweeted that a second shooter remained on the loose in the mall, and police were following a "trail of blood."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.