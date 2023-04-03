Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia police ID suspect in mall food court shooting that left 1 injured

Alan W. Colie was charged in shooting at Dulles Town Center Mall Food Court

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Virginia law enforcement identified the suspect accused of shooting another man in food court of a shopping mall Sunday. 

Alan W. Colie, 31, of Leesburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting unfolded at the Dulles Town Center Mall Food Court Sunday morning as a result of "an interaction between the victim and Colie." 

The sheriff's office said it received the first call reporting that a shooting had occurred at the Dulles Town Center mall in Sterling, Virginia, at approximately 11:57 a.m. Deputies quickly responded, arriving on the scene within three minutes of the call, the department said. 

"Deputies immediately entered the mall and took the suspect in custody at approximately 12:02 p.m.," the press release said. "One adult male victim was found outside the mall with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was treated for injuries by deputies and members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System (LC-CFRS) and transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, it does not appear that the suspect and the victim were known to each other." 

Alan W. Colie was charged in connection to the shooting at Dulles Town Center Mall Food Court in Loudon County, Virginia. 

Alan W. Colie was charged in connection to the shooting at Dulles Town Center Mall Food Court in Loudon County, Virginia.  (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities were working on Sunday afternoon to determine if other shooters were involved. 

Authorities were working on Sunday afternoon to determine if other shooters were involved.  (FOX 5 DC)

Deputies also checked the entire mall to ensure no other suspects or victims were present. Dulles Town Center management closed the mall for the remainder of the day. 

 A spokesperson for the Loudon County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men.

 A spokesperson for the Loudon County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men. (FOX 5 DC)

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021.

