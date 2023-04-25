Virginia middle school teacher charged after alleged sexual assault of student

A Virginia teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in Prince William County, according to police.

Fred Lynn Middle School teacher Tavon D'Andre Town, 31, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of indecent liberties.

A sexual assault involving a student under 15 years old allegedly took place in Dumfries last month at a residence in the 1500 block of Sandpiper Bay Loop, police told Fox 5 DC.

The investigation into the incident determined Town knew the female victim because she was a student at the school he worked for. They agreed to meet outside of school on March 30.

FOX 5 reported that Town picked up the victim and gave her marijuana before driving her to his home in Dumfries. Once inside, Town sexually assaulted her before taking her back to the school to drop her off.

The incident was later reported to the police and an investigation was opened.

"The Prince William County Police will announce today the arrest of Tavon Town, teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School, on sexual assault charges of a student off school grounds," Prince William County Public Schools said in a letter to parents. "Mr. Town is on administrative leave during the investigation."

"Please note that this is a personnel matter that will follow due process, and by law, I cannot provide further details," the letter continued.

"I am both shocked and disappointed by this allegation. This is not reflective of our outstanding school and our hard-working staff who are committed to our students and community. As always, I encourage you to talk with your students and should they ever feel unsafe at school or witness any concerning event, they should report it to you or a trusted adult as soon as possible."