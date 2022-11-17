Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia man stopped at airport with knife 'artfully concealed' inside laptop: TSA

TSA agents had to disassemble the man's laptop to locate the double-bladed knife

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Virginia man was stopped at the airport after a watchful security agent spotted an "artfully concealed" double-bladed knife inside his laptop, the TSA said this week. 

The TSA agent initially noticed the knife in the man's carry-on bag on an X-ray image at Richmond International Airport, but couldn't find the weapon after searching his belongings. Items in the bag were then placed through the machine one-by-one, which indicated the knife was in his computer. 

A black double-edged knife was found inside the laptop. 

A black double-edged knife was found inside the laptop.  (TSA)

Pictures released by the TSA show a black knife taped to the inside of the disassembled laptop

The man initially told TSA he didn't know the knife was there, but later admitted it was his, according to the agency. 

"This was a superb job on the part of our officers to first identify the threat and then work in partnership with the Capital Region Airport Commission Police to obtain tools that were necessary to disassemble the laptop to reveal the knife," Robin "Chuck" Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in a statement. 

TSA agents disassembled the laptop and located the hidden knife. 

TSA agents disassembled the laptop and located the hidden knife.  (TSA)

The traveler will face a civil penalty from the TSA, a spokesperson said. The fines for carrying a knife through security range from $390 - $2,250. 

His identity was not released by the agency. 

