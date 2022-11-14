Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video

A passenger was caught on video demanding to be given water after he allegedly waited the entire flight to receive it.

A male passenger on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand, to Singapore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, can be seen yelling at a flight attendant, demanding water.

The video was shot shortly after flight SQ711 on Singapore Airlines landed at the Changi Airport in Singapore.

The traveler can be heard mocking the flight attendant and complaining about his lack of water during the two-hour flight.

"You actually think I’m going to listen, right? Why don’t you get me water," he said.

At one point, the passenger even threatened to push the attendant over if he — the passenger — didn’t receive the water he'd requested.

"I’m going to push you over. Get some water," he said.

After the passenger repeatedly berated the male flight attendant, the attendant then handed the passenger a bottle of water.

"I asked for water for two hours. … After two hours I get water, wow," he said.

The passenger can then be seen drinking the water — and was escorted off the plane by authorities.

Fellow travelers who had witnessed the scene then erupted into cheers and clapping.

The videographer of the viral video was sitting a few seats from the incident — and said the passenger was supposed to be seated.

"The seat belt sign was still on, and he was supposed to be seated," the person who took the video said.

"He wasted all the passengers’ time while the ground staff and security took him off the plane."

A Singapore Airlines spokesman said the man had been misbehaving during the meal service.

"After his multiple requests for alcohol, our cabin crew assessed the situation and politely declined to serve him alcohol to ensure the safety of our customers on board the flight."

The airline said that the safety of its passengers and staff was the top priority.