Published

Virginia man kills wife, brother-in-law, in murder-suicide: Police

A family nanny and a child were found in the home unharmed

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A man in Virginia along with his wife and brother-in-law were found dead on Thursday in what police are describing as a murder-suicide.

Fairfax County Police officers responded to a home in Springfield, Virginia on Thursday and found the three individuals dead, according to FOX 5.

The family's housekeeper initially discovered what had happened, with Meskerem Belachew Solomon, 38, Amanuel Belachew Solomon, 31, and Tiku Berhane Gebreeyesus, 47, appearing to have been shot in the home's basement.

All individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in Virginia along with his wife and brother-in-law were found dead on Thursday in what police are describing as a murder-suicide. (FOX 5)

A nanny for the family along with a child were found inside the home uninjured.

Virginia man murder

Fairfax County Police officers responded to a home in Springfield, Virginia on Thursday and found the three individuals dead, according to FOX 5. (FOX 5)

After a preliminary investigation, detectives say that Tiku shot hos wife, Meskerem, before going on to shoot his brother-in-law, Amanuel. Tiku then killed himself, police say.

The family's housekeeper initially discovered what had happened, with Meskerem Belachew Solomon, 38, Amanuel Belachew Solomon, 31, and Tiku Berhane Gebreeyesus, 47, appearing to have been shot in the home's basement. (FOX 5)

A gun was found in the basement of the home.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.