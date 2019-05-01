Virginia man, 24, crushed to death by ‘several hundred pounds’ of plate glass, report says

A Virginia man died last week after “several hundred pounds” of plate glass crushed him when he was moving it off a truck, a report said.

Damarcus Laquan Calloway, 24, was working at Virginia Glass Products in Ridgeway last Monday when a load of plate glass he was moving off a truck fell on him, Martinsville Bulletin reported. Calloway suffered trauma in the incident, Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Davis told the newspaper on Tuesday.

Someone called 911 just before 6 p.m. and responding rescue personnel arrived minutes later.

“Calloway was treated at the scene by members of Henry County Public Safety and Ridgeway Rescue Squad. He was subsequently airlifted to a North Carolina medical facility, where he was later pronounced dead,” Davis said.

It’s unclear if Calloway was working alone or with other employees. The “several, several hundred pounds” of plate glass allegedly pinned Calloway’s body to the ground, Davis told Martinsville Bulletin.

Calloway’s death was ruled an accident.