Virginia man convicted of supporting ISIS accused of meeting with ‘American Talban’

John Walker Lindh was dubbed the 'American Taliban' after traveling to Afghanistan to join the terror group

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Virginia man convicted nearly a decade ago for providing support to the Islamic State is accused of violating his release by meeting with convicted American Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh.

The FBI took photos of Ali Shukri Amin meeting with Lindh on three different occasions for about three hours, according to court documents. Under the terms of his release, Shukri is barred from meeting with known extremists. 

Lindh's release terms expired last year and he is no longer subject to supervision. 

American John Walker Lindh is seen in this undated photo obtained Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2002, from a religious school where he studied for five months in Bannu, 304 kilometers southwest of Islamabad, Pakistan. Ali Shukri Amin, convicted nearly a decade ago of supporting the Islamic State as a teenager has now been accused of violating his terms of release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh. 

Amin, who lives in Dumfries, is also accused of corresponding online with a British individual described as a "known extremist" until that person was arrested in February 2022 by British authorities.

Authorities said Amin provided guidance related to the teachings of two Islamic preachers considered extremists by the FBI to the British person. He is also accused of trying to conceal his online activity by using a private virtual network. 

Amin was 17 when he was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in 2015 for providing material support to ISIS. Federal prosecutors said he provided advice to the terror group through social media. 

He also admitted helping a classmate, 18-year-old Reza Niknejad, travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

Lindh, dubbed the "American Taliban," was 20 when he traveled to Afghanistan to join the Taliban and fought alongside the terrorists in the days after 9/11.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but released in 2019. 

