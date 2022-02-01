Virginia man arrested after dog allegedly mauls 7-year-old girl to death

A Virginia man has been arrested after his Rottweiler allegedly attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl at a home, authorities said Monday.

Stephen Christopher Kachmar, 60, was charged with having a dangerous dog in connection to the alleged mauling on Saturday, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dog attack, police said.

Police said the Rottweiler involved in that alleged attack belonged to the residence where they found the injured girl. The child was rushed to Augusta Health where she later died from her injuries.

An adult female who also suffered injuries during the incident was treated and released.

Officers seized the dog for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further information was immediately available.