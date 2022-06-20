Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia lime plant accident: 1 dead, 1 injured after worker becomes trapped

Giles County Sheriff’s Office officials said all other mine workers made it out safely

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
An accident at a lime plant in Virginia left one person dead and another person injured, officials said.

On Monday, Giles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County at approximately 3:58 p.m., when they were made aware of an employee who was trapped inside an excavator that had fallen over onto its side, Fox 8 WFXR reported.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to assist an employee who was trapped inside an excavator at the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County, Virginia, on Monday, June 20, 20222.

The responding officers found a second employee at the scene with minor lime chemical burns, which he got as he attempted to help the trapped worker and was injured in the process, they said.

The injured employee was treated on the scene by first responders.

By the time rescue workers were able to get to the trapped employee, he was pronounced deceased, Fox 8 WFXR reported.

A contractor was killed at the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County, Virginia on Monday, June 20, 20222.

Other workers at the mine were able to get to safety and have all been accounted for, officials said.

The two employees who were harmed in the incident were Gillman Services, Inc. employees, who provide contracting services to the mine.