Virginia murder suspect surrenders after deputies FaceTime him

The suspect initially told deputies he wouldn't be taken alive but agreed over FaceTime to surrender hours later

By Paul Best | Fox News
A murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Virginia motel on Sunday morning surrendered to police after sheriff's deputies got in touch with him on FaceTime. 

George Pearson III, 44, was arrested shortly before noon and charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and using use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

George Pearson III surrendered to deputies over FaceTime, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. 

George Pearson III surrendered to deputies over FaceTime, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.  (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

About three hours before he surrendered, he allegedly shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Stafford County Sheriff's deputies identified Pearson and called him through FaceTime after he allegedly fled the scene, but he initially "indicated he would not be taken alive." 

Eventually around 11:30 a.m., he stopped at an exit ramp while still on FaceTime and agreed to peacefully surrender. 

Pearson is accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn on Sunday morning. 

Pearson is accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn on Sunday morning.  (Google Maps)

The victim was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The sheriff's office said they do not believe it was a random act of violence. 

Pearson is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford County. 

