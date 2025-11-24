Expand / Collapse search
Virginia high school football coach goes missing during team's undefeated season

Travis Turner was last seen Thursday as Virginia State Police launch search with K-9 units and drones

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Head football coach Travis Turner has been reported missing, casting a shadow over what was expected to be a triumphant, undefeated season for his Union High School team in Virginia.

According to the Virginia State Police, Turner, 46, was officially listed as a missing person Sunday after last being seen on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and glasses.

: Undated image of Union High School football coach Travis Turner, listed as a missing person by Virginia State Police.

Union High School head football coach Travis Turner has been reported missing, according to the Virginia State Police. (Leslie Turner/Facebook)

The state police said troopers went to Turner’s residence near Appalachia, Virginia, Thursday evening to respond to a non-criminal complaint, but when they arrived, he was not there, according to WCYB-TV.

In a since deleted Facebook post, Turner's wife, Leslie Turner, wrote that he was "missing and that’s all we know."

Search efforts involving K-9 units, drones and ground crews have since been underway across Wise County.

Undated image of Union High School football coach Travis Turner, listed as a missing person by Virginia State Police.

Union High School head football coach Travis Turner, who has been reported missing, in an undated photo released by the Virginia State Police. (Virginia State Police)

Turner’s disappearance has stunned the community and the Union High School Bears, who entered the postseason with an 11-0 record.

He has been the head football coach at the public high school in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, since 2011.

Travis Turner in an undated photo released by the Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police have launched a search for Union High football coach Travis Turner, whose disappearance has stunned the Big Stone Gap community. (Virginia State Police)

No additional details about the circumstances of his disappearance or the nature of the initial complaint have been released. Officials have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Wise County Public Schools and the Virginia State Police for additional information.

Anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131.

