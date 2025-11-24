Virginia high school football coach goes missing during team's undefeated season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Head football coach Travis Turner has been reported missing, casting a shadow over what was expected to be a triumphant, undefeated season for his Union High School team in Virginia.

According to the Virginia State Police, Turner, 46, was officially listed as a missing person Sunday after last being seen on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and glasses.

CHARGE AGAINST MELODEE BUZZARD'S MOM DISMISSED, ANKLE MONITOR REMOVED AS FBI HUNTS FOR MISSING 9-YEAR-OLD

The state police said troopers went to Turner’s residence near Appalachia, Virginia, Thursday evening to respond to a non-criminal complaint, but when they arrived, he was not there, according to WCYB-TV.

In a since deleted Facebook post, Turner's wife, Leslie Turner, wrote that he was "missing and that’s all we know."

Search efforts involving K-9 units, drones and ground crews have since been underway across Wise County.

‘SLENDER MAN' STABBER CAPTURED FOLLOWING NATIONWIDE MANHUNT

Turner’s disappearance has stunned the community and the Union High School Bears, who entered the postseason with an 11-0 record.

He has been the head football coach at the public high school in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, since 2011.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

No additional details about the circumstances of his disappearance or the nature of the initial complaint have been released. Officials have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Wise County Public Schools and the Virginia State Police for additional information.

Anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131.