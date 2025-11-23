Manhunt launched for convicted 'Slender Man' stabber who cut off monitoring bracelet and fled facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Morgan Geyser, the Wisconsin woman convicted in the 2014 "Slender Man" stabbing, after she cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and fled a Madison group home Saturday night, police said.

The Madison Police Department announced Geyser’s escape in a social media post on Sunday.

"Morgan Geyser was last seen in the area of Kroncke Dr. around 8 p.m. with an adult acquaintance. Her whereabouts are unknown as of Sunday morning," the department wrote. "The Madison Police Department was notified of her disappearance Sunday morning.

"A recent image of Geyser, captured on security video from this past month, is attached below. If you see her, please call 911," police added.

In 2017, Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the violent stabbing of Payton Leutner, but claimed she was not responsible due to her mental illness.

She told investigators she tried to kill Leutner to please the horror character Slender Man and was ultimately found not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, were 12 when they lured Leutner into a wooded park during a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser, encouraged by Weier, stabbed Leutner 19 times.

Leutner miraculously survived the attack.

Geyser has been in custody at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for the last seven years.

She was initially sentenced to 40 years in the psychiatric hospital and was permitted to ask the court to consider her conditional release every six months.

Police told local outlet WMTV that Geyser was staying at a group home in Madison before she disappeared.

Fox News Digital’s Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.