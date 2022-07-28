Virginia convicted felon buys gun on street, gets additional prison time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Richmond man who was released from prison three years ago after serving 23 years for a federal drug trafficking conspiracy is going back behind bars for having a gun he bought on the street.

Following a hearing on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Keith L. Hopkins Jr., 54, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his earlier guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Hopkins also admitted he was selling drugs again.

VIRGINIA FLOODING: DOZENS OF PEOPLE STILL MISSING, AUTHORITIES SAY

VIRGINIA MAN CATCHES 66-POUND BLUE CATFISH, BREAKS STATE RECORD

Richmond police caught Hopkins with a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol on Oct. 27 as they were executing an arrest warrant on another person at a convenience store. Officers observed Hopkins reach into his waistband, pull out a holstered gun and discard it in a vehicle with two people in it, according to the government’s case.

Hopkins subsequently told police that he purchased the gun "off the street" for $325. He "further stated that he sells illegal narcotics and makes approximately $500-$600 per day doing so."

VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN, A RISING GOP STAR, READY TO HIT CAMPAIGN TRAIL SUPPORTING FELLOW REPUBLICANS

Two years earlier, Hopkins was released from federal prison after serving 23 years for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine.