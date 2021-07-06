Virginia boy's body found in parents' freezer after roughly 2 years

Virginia police say the body of a dead boy found in his parent’s freezer may have been there for between 18 months and two and a half years before a tipster led investigators to the home.

The boy, identified by Chesterfield police as Eliel Adon Weaver, is believed to have died before his fifth birthday.

Police said they received a tip that the child’s body may have been hidden at a home on Lookout Point Circle, a Richmond-area suburb, back on May 4.

Investigators obtained a warrant, searched the home and found the body – but charges against the parents were just filed following an autopsy report from the county’s chief medical examiner, which confirmed Eliel’s identity, police said.

A cause and manner of death were not yet available.

Police arrested the parents, Dina and Kassceen Weaver, 48 and 49, on charges of conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child.

Kassceen Weaver was also charged with concealment of a body and domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female, police said. Local media reported that the domestic assault victim was his wife, Dina Weaver.

"It's taken a little bit of time to get us to the point right here just for the fact that this isn't your typical type of investigation," Chesterfield Police Major Mike Louth told 6 News Richmond. "We have human remains that had been in a freezer for approximately a year and a half to two years. So you know, we needed to have an autopsy done, and they worked really well with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. They brought in some specialists, some forensic anthropologists to help us out on this."

A second child living with the Weavers is now in foster care.