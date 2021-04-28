Inferno on Texas highway as car explodes into massive fireball

A driver traveling on a Texas freeway on Sunday caught the moment a car engulfed in smoke on the other side of the road exploded into a massive ball of fire.

A Twitter user said he was on Highway 114 in the Dallas suburb of Southlake when he began recording a vehicle filled with smoke on his phone.

"Just witnessed a car explosion on 114 in Southlake. Please please please hope no one is hurt," Stephen Patino tweeted.

Seconds after the video starts, the car explodes and unleashes a large ball of flames and smoke. Patino did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment on what he saw.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety said no one was hurt from the explosion, which started a grass fire. It was not clear where the driver of the car was when the explosion occurred.

Two eastbound lanes were temporarily closed while the fire was being extinguished and the car was charred.