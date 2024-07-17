Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Video shows Trump supporters helping assassination attempt victim wounded by gunshots

David "Jake" Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine Corps veteran who was shot twice, can be seen walking down the bleachers

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
New exclusive video shows chaotic moment Trump shooting victims escorted from rally Video

New exclusive video shows chaotic moment Trump shooting victims escorted from rally

Two victims of the shooting at former President Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, including David Dutch, can be seen being escorted off bleachers after suffering gunshot wounds. (Credit: Republican Committee of Beaver County)

BUTLER, Pa. – EXCLUSIVE – A new video obtained by Fox News Digital shows two victims who suffered gunshot wounds at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday being escorted off a bleacher stand.

David "Jake" Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine Corps veteran who was shot twice, can be seen walking down the bleachers while holding a T-shirt to his torso. The video also shows U.S. Secret Security agents escorting the former president off a stage and out of the crowded venue.

"Over here!" one person shouts. "Medic! Medic! Medic!" yells another.

Two officers promptly climb the bleachers and reach the victims before escorting them out of the area. Fox News Digital has not confirmed the identity of the second victim being carried out of the venue. 

MARINE DAVID DUTCH WALKED FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS, FRIENDS SAY

David Dutch walks from Trump rally with gunshot wounds.

David Dutch walks from Trump rally with gunshot wounds. (Facebook/ Republican Committee of Beaver County)

Corey Comperatore, 50, was fatally shot during the rally on Saturday while shielding his family from gunfire, and James Copenhaver, 74, sustained critical wounds. He is now in stable condition.

"Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care," his family said in a Tuesday statement. "Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all."

TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING VICTIM JIM COPENHAVER, 74, FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE: ‘TOUGH GUY’

James Copenhaver

James Copenhaver sustained 'life-altering injuries' at the Trump rally in Butler, when he was shot during an assassination attempt against the former president. (Family handout)

Dutch's friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) lodge in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, described the 50-year-old as a "tremendous guy" and "wonderful man." He served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

TRUMP CALLS WIDOW OF FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED PROTECTING HIS FAMILY: ‘HE WAS VERY KIND'

"If you didn't already know he was a Marine, you'd never know it," Roger Milliron Jr., who said he's known Dutch for 20 years, told Fox News Digital. "He isn't a loud or boisterous person. He keeps to himself. He is a hard worker. He's a friend."

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Saturday, struck and killed Comperatore in the crossfire. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal authorities are still working to determine the motive behind shooter Thomas Crooks' assassination attempt on Trump.

Federal authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to send tips to FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.