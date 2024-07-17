Trump calls widow of firefighter who died protecting his family: 'He was very kind'

The widow of the volunteer firefighter who was shot and killed over the weekend at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania says the former president called her and was "very kind," a report says.

Helen Comperatore wrote on Facebook that Trump phoned her on Tuesday, three days after her husband Corey was struck with gunfire while trying to protect his family during the campaign event in Butler, according to the New York Post.

"He was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead," the widow reportedly wrote. "I told him the same thing I told everyone else. He left this world a hero and God welcomed him in. He did not die in vain that day."

Helen Comperatore told the New York Post on Monday that her husband’s final words were "get down!"

"He’s my hero," Helen Comperatore said to the newspaper from her home in Sarver, Pennsylvania. "He just said, ‘get down!’ That was the last thing he said."

"Me and the kids were all there as a family," she added. "He was just excited. It was going to be a nice day with the family.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was the former fire chief for the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company. The department now has a memorial set up outside its firehouse featuring Comperatore’s uniform to honor who they described as a "brother, son, husband, father and friend."

Helen Comperatore also said President Biden tried to call her family following the incident but "I didn’t want to talk to him.

"I didn’t talk to Biden," she said. "My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him."

"I don’t have any ill-will towards Joe Biden," Comperatore added. "I’m not one of those people that gets involved in politics. I support Trump, that’s who I’m voting for but I don’t have ill-will towards Biden."

Helen Comperatore has described the shooter at the rally, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, as a "despicable kid."