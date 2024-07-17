Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump calls widow of firefighter who died protecting his family: 'He was very kind'

Helen Comperatore says Trump phoned her on Tuesday after husband Corey was killed in Butler, Pennsylvania

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Former fire chief died protecting family at Trump rally Video

Former fire chief died protecting family at Trump rally

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton reports on the death of Trump rallygoer Corey Comperatore on 'Special Report.'

The widow of the volunteer firefighter who was shot and killed over the weekend at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania says the former president called her and was "very kind," a report says. 

Helen Comperatore wrote on Facebook that Trump phoned her on Tuesday, three days after her husband Corey was struck with gunfire while trying to protect his family during the campaign event in Butler, according to the New York Post. 

"He was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead," the widow reportedly wrote. "I told him the same thing I told everyone else. He left this world a hero and God welcomed him in. He did not die in vain that day." 

Helen Comperatore told the New York Post on Monday that her husband’s final words were "get down!" 

Helen Comperatore and Trump

Helen Comperatore, left, wrote in a Facebook post that former President Trump had called her on Tuesday following the rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13. (Jeff Swensen/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"He’s my hero," Helen Comperatore said to the newspaper from her home in Sarver, Pennsylvania. "He just said, ‘get down!’ That was the last thing he said."  

"Me and the kids were all there as a family," she added. "He was just excited. It was going to be a nice day with the family. 

Corey Comperatore, 50, was the former fire chief for the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company. The department now has a memorial set up outside its firehouse featuring Comperatore’s uniform to honor who they described as a "brother, son, husband, father and friend."  

Helen Comperatore reacts to gunfire

Helen Comperatore, the wife of Corey Comperatore, calls for aid moments after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on former president Trump during a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Helen Comperatore also said President Biden tried to call her family following the incident but "I didn’t want to talk to him.  

"I didn’t talk to Biden," she said. "My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him."  

"I don’t have any ill-will towards Joe Biden," Comperatore added. "I’m not one of those people that gets involved in politics. I support Trump, that’s who I’m voting for but I don’t have ill-will towards Biden." 

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore is pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo.  (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

Helen Comperatore has described the shooter at the rally, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, as a "despicable kid."  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

