New York City
Published

Video shows suspects threatening electronic store owner's family in armed robbery

Police say suspects took $1,500 from wallet of worker at Canal Sound and Light in Manhattan

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
NYC electronics store robbery caught on video

The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for the robbery of a Manhattan electronics store.

The New York Police Department is searching Tuesday for two suspects captured on video robbing an electronics store worker after reportedly posing as FedEx employees to enter the business. 

The victims of the April 21 heist in Manhattan were identified by NBC New York as the owner of Canal Sound and Light and his 72-year-old wife, who was seen being thrown to the ground by one of the suspects in footage shared with the station. 

"Stop yelling. Stop yelling ... you want your granddaughter to be hurt when she comes back from school? Open the door," one of the unidentified attackers is heard telling a man in the video, before being told no.  

That man appeared to be wearing clothing with the FedEx logo on it. 

NYC robbery caught on video

The suspects reportedly posed as FedEx workers and presented a fake invoice before carrying out the robbery, according to NBC New York. (NYPD)

"One of the individuals displayed a firearm and struck the male store employee in the back of the head with it while the other male forcibly removed approximately $1,500 dollars from the victim’s wallet," the NYPD said In a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The individuals also attempted to forcibly open a safe inside the store but were unsuccessful and fled the location in an unknown direction. The 72-year-old male victim was treated by EMS at the scene." 

In footage released by investigators, the suspect who appeared to threaten the victim’s granddaughter can be seen tripping over a box that fell to the ground while the other suspect was engaged in a struggle. 

Both suspects are wanted for robbery, and additional footage aired by NBC New York showed one bystander outside the store trying to prevent one of them from escaping by swinging around a broom. 

NYC robbery suspects outside store

The NYPD says $1,500 was stolen from the wallet of a male victim inside the Manhattan electronics store. (NYPD)

The station reported that the suspects showed a fake invoice and then shoved the business owner to the ground after he opened the front door. 

Jeffrey Kwan told NBC New York his parents have operated the electronics store 46 years. The business sells audio and lighting equipment. 

"They just knew certain things about us. Kind of disturbing," Kwan said, noting that the suspects may have examined the store prior to the robbery, according to NBC New York. 

NYC robbery suspect wearing clothing with "FedEx" logo

One of the suspects appeared to be wearing clothing with "FedEx" on it. (NYPD)

"[The suspects] have a lot of information about us. They threatened the grandkids," he added. 

The station, citing Kwan, reports that his father suffered a laceration to his head while his mother had minor cuts and bruises. 

The NYPD says the robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.