Man sucker punches woman during NYC Earth Day event feet away from Mayor Eric Adams: video

New York City's Earth Day festivities quickly spiraled out of control when a man became agitated with a woman throwing trash on the streets and sucker punched her just paces away from Mayor Eric Adams.

The video shot by the New York Post shows the unnamed woman kicking and dumping trash bags along Roberto Clemente Plaza on Willis Avenue during Saturday's "Car-Free Earth Day" celebration in the South Bronx. She is seen eating a slice of pizza as she does so with several bystanders looking on in disbelief.

An unidentified man in his 60s, wearing a cap and sunglasses, approaches her, seemingly telling her to stop. She is seen standing with her hand on her hip and eating her pizza as the man continues to speak to her, his exact words unclear due to nearby music.

As he walks away, the woman begins to pull her pizza apart and throws pieces at him. She then grabs another trash bag and begins to spill its contents before turning around and yelling, "F--- off my block! What the f--- is up?"

The man then turns around and punches her in the face, knocking her to the ground. A number of onlookers audibly react to the incident, yelling, "Oh!" and some even jump in to separate the two, including members of the mayor’s security detail and event organizers.

The woman gets up and signals to him as she walks away. She then yells in his direction before launching herself at him. One person pulls her back by her jacket as another individual jumps in between her and the man.

She launches herself at the man again, running around several individuals before attempting to land several punches at the man. She is heard yelling, "You want to hit me, n-----?" as several individuals push her away. She then retreats to grab her belongings and begins yelling once again along the street.

The camera then pans to the left and shows Adams and a large group of bystanders looking toward the woman. Adams then returns to speaking with the attendees and taking selfies.

Saturday's festivities are an annual car-free event hosted by NYC DOT and presented at locations around the city. Adams shared several moments of the Earth Day celebration on his social media sites at the same location as the altercation, including photos of him with attendees and a video of several individuals dancing.

Fox News Digital reached out to Adams' office for comment but did not immediately hear back.