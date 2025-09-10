Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Video shows moments before assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk was taken to a Utah hospital on Wednesday, where he later died

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Video shows moments before the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University Video

Video shows moments before the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Video provided to Fox News Digital shows the moments before TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated. (Credit: Joey Gallegos)

Video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the moments before Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Kirk was killed on Wednesday afternoon during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

A university spokesperson told Fox News Digital the shooting happened at about 12:20 p.m. The TPUSA founder was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being shot. He died at the hospital.

While the FBI previously said a subject was in custody, the individual was later released after interrogation.

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER, DEAD AT 31 AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING

Charlie Kirk talking before he was shot

Video shows the moments before TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated. (Samuel Lino)

Prior to the shooting, people could be seen crowding around a white tent with text reading "THE AMERICAN COMEBACK" and "PROVE ME WRONG." An event organizer told Fox News Digital around 1,400 people RSVP'd for the event, with people from "many states" in attendance.

The video showed people scrambling to leave after the shot was fired.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Joey Gallegos, a Utah Valley University student who was at the event, told Fox News Digital "everyone decided to run like out of the courtyard," adding that people were "tripping over each other and trying to jump over the barricade."

Samuel Lino, a volunteer at the event, told Fox News Digital that Kirk met with people working the event before it started and was "super excited to talk to Utah Valley University."

DEVELOPING STORY: CHARLIE KIRK SHOT AT UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY EVENT

Charlie Kirk shot, crowd disperses

The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

"I heard shots, and I initially thought it was a firecracker. Then I smelled a little bit of gunpowder, and…I was like, OK, that's not a firecracker," Lino said. "I helped just get people out of there a little bit."

"[Kirk] loves what he does, and we love him for it," Lino said.

Kirk was scheduled to speak at Utah Valley University on Wednesday for his "American Comeback Tour," which drew protests from some student groups.

Charlie Kirk shot, police secure the scene

Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

The fall 2025 leg of the speaking tour began at Utah Valley University.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
