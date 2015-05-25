Video shows Maryland teacher using belt to discipline students

A substitute teacher has been removed from the classroom after a video surfaced showing him using a belt on students.

The school system said the teacher has been removed from the classroom after the incident last Friday at Gwynn Park Middle School in Prince George's County.

The video, obtained by Fox affiliate WTTG, shows a male teacher with a belt in hand, hitting students on the floor. The school district is not providing the teacher's name, according to the station.

School officials said in a statement that the teacher has since been removed and law enforcement is investigating the incident.

"On Friday, May 15, a substitute teacher used improper actions to discipline students while in one of our classes at Gwynn Park Middle School," school officials said. "The substitute teacher has been removed from the classroom and the matter has been referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies."

"Prince George's County Public Schools does not condone this type of behavior and it is not representative of the level of professionalism and respectful conduct of the team at the school," the statement said.

