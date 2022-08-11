Video shows Georgia police quickly wiping out car trying to flee traffic stop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia sheriff’s office has released a video of one of its deputies wiping out a car less than 30 seconds after it tried to flee a traffic stop.

The fast-acting display of police work happened on Saturday, Aug. 6, after the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, north of Atlanta, issued an alert for a vehicle that was missing a front bumper and had a paper tag. Inside, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says, were four females accused of shoplifting.

"After following the vehicle, the deputy initiated a traffic stop based on the reckless driving and the BOLO information provided by Dawson County," the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "The car stopped on the side of GA400, and the deputy used his PA to give commands for the driver to exit the car. Instead, the car fled."

"After a brief chase, the deputy performed a Precision Immobilization Technique," police added. "The occupants of the vehicle complied with deputies’ commands and were taken into custody."

Video released by police shows the car coming to a stop on the side of the highway – this time facing the other direction -- less than 30 seconds after it tried to flee the first traffic stop.

Those arrested were identified as Brenaldia Stephens, 27, Marquita Thomas, 23, and Deshauna Herd, 20, all from Atlanta, and Jasmine Canty, 21, of Conyers.

The sheriff’s office said a search of Thomas’ purse found $700 in fake U.S. currency and Canty had an outstanding warrant from Gwinnett County for hijacking a motor vehicle.

Stephens and Thomas were both taken into custody by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office – the first charged with Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and Possession of Marijuana, and the latter charged with Forgery 2nd Degree.

The other two suspects were arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.