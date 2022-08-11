Police have 'person of interest' in custody after man gunned down at own birthday party in Atlanta

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta police have a "person of interest" in custody after a man was killed at his own birthday party.



The shooting happened Wednesday night at an AirBNB on the southeast side of the city, police told FOX 5 Atlanta. The victim has only been described as a man in his 20s.



Police say an altercation broke out around 11:45 p.m. at what was not a large party. The fight began inside the home before spilling outside. The victim was shot once and taken to a hospital, where he died.



Few details are being released at this time, and police wouldn't say where on his body the victim was shot. A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter tells Fox News a number of loved ones showed up at the scene, visibly upset over what happened.

ATLANTA POLICE RELEASE PERSON OF INTEREST IMAGES AFTER PARK SHOOTING LEFT 2 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED

No formal arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate what led up to the deadly shooting.