Atlanta
Published

Police have 'person of interest' in custody after man gunned down at own birthday party in Atlanta

Atlanta birthday party shooting victim only described by police as a man in his 20s

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
Atlanta police have a "person of interest" in custody after a man was killed at his own birthday party.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at an AirBNB on the southeast side of the city, police told FOX 5 Atlanta. The victim has only been described as a man in his 20s.

Police say an altercation broke out around 11:45 p.m. at what was not a large party. The fight began inside the home before spilling outside. The victim was shot once and taken to a hospital, where he died. 

Few details are being released at this time, and police wouldn't say where on his body the victim was shot. A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter tells Fox News a number of loved ones showed up at the scene, visibly upset over what happened.

ATLANTA POLICE RELEASE PERSON OF INTEREST IMAGES AFTER PARK SHOOTING LEFT 2 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED

Crime scene tape, fire truck seen outside Atlanta home where police say a man was gunned down at his own birthday party. 

No formal arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate what led up to the deadly shooting. 

