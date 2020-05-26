Woman placed on leave from work after viral Central Park video

The investment company that employs a white woman who went viral after calling the cops on a black man in Central Park on Monday has placed her on administrative leave.

“We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind,” read a statement from Franklin Templeton.

“While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave.”

The woman in the video was identified in reports as Amy Cooper. A screenshot of her LinkedIn account that was shared on Twitter identified her as the head of insurance investment solutions at Franklin Templeton.

Cooper later apologized for the incident in a phone interview with NBC New York.

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told the network. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended… everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”

The man who could be heard in the video, Christian Cooper, said he asked Amy to put the dog on a leash, and when she didn’t he offered the pooch a treat.

“The only way they can keep the dog from eating the treat is to put it on a leash,” he told NBC. “At some point, she decided I’m gonna play the race card, I guess.”

