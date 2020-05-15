Video of delivery driver being held against his will by homeowner's association president goes viral

A video has gone viral of a black furniture delivery driver being held against his will by a white man who claimed he was the homeowners association president of an upscale neighborhood north of Oklahoma City.

Travis Miller livestreamed the incident on Facebook Monday while making a delivery in the Ashford Hills neighborhood.

"I'm trying to leave and I got 'super neighbor' over here blocking me in," he said.

The man in the video identified himself as David Stewart and said he was the homeowners association president. "I want to know where you're going," Stewart said, blocking Miller's white Subaru from leaving the gated community.

Miller replied, "It's none of your business. I'm going out, that's where I'm going."

“All you have to do is just tell me where you’re going,” Stewart is heard saying.

“I don’t have to tell you s---,” Miller, responded in the video.

Stewart then got back in his car where he sat for several minutes before another, unidentified man joined him.

They both approached Miller's truck again.

This time the second man suggested that Miller might have taken a wrong turn into the neighborhood, according to the video.

“How do I make a wrong turn into a gated neighborhood?” Miller asked. “I need to have a gate code in order to get in, right? That’s common sense, right?”

Miller can be seen in the video with tears streaming down his face while he, too, calls the authorities.

“I knew if I get out this truck, no matter what happened, I would have been in the wrong,” he said. “I always say to myself, ‘I’m going to go home to my wife and my kids.'”

Miller told Stewart he was calling the police while he waited for him to move his vehicle.

Police did not go to the scene because the original caller phoned back and said officers were no longer needed, police Capt. Larry Withrow said.

“If our original caller tells us they no longer need us, unless we have reason to believe there is something wrong or something illegal happening, we cancel the call,” Withrow said.

Miller, who referred earlier to Stewart as "Napoleon", told KFOR-TV he would not share his client's personal information with Stewart but added, "They must have contacted the customer because the customer came around and he moved out of the way."