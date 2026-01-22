Expand / Collapse search
Detroit

Video captures Detroit student allegedly wielding boxcutter in classroom chase as teacher intervenes

Video shows teacher using chair to block doorway as student flees down hallway at Denby High School

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Video shows a student chasing classmate with boxcutter inside a Detroit high school Video

Video shows a student chasing classmate with boxcutter inside a Detroit high school

Officials say a female student pursued another student with a knife inside a Detroit high school classroom as a teacher tried to intervene. (Credit: Fox 2)

Video shows the moment a female student chased a classmate inside a Detroit high school classroom while allegedly wielding a boxcutter as a teacher attempts to intervene.

Detroit police said the incident happened inside a classroom at Denby High School, FOX 2 in Detroit reported.

Officials said it is unclear what led to the confrontation, which was captured on video circulating online.

The video begins with a student wearing a blue beanie and headphones pointing at another student wearing a face mask.

A student standing and looking at a person with a blur on their face in a classroom.

Police said the terrifying chase happened at Denby High School in Detroit. (Fox 2)

As the masked student approaches, the other student backs away before turning and running through the classroom, knocking into desks as the two move through the room.

After the student in the blue beanie flees the classroom, the other student approaches the doorway, where a teacher attempts to stop her by using a chair to block the exit.

A teacher attempting to block a student with a chair

A student allegedly pursued another student with a boxcutter in a Detroit school. (Fox 2)

An object, appearing to be a boxcutter, can be seen falling from the student’s hand. She later retrieves the object before running into the hallway.

One student can be heard asking, "Is that a pocketknife?" as the student runs down the hallway and out of sight. Faculty members could also be seen chasing after the student.

GIF image of a student being intervened by a teacher

A teacher used a chair to try to stop the student from chasing the other. (Fox 2)

In a statement obtained by FOX 2, the school district confirmed that a student brought a boxcutter to campus and attempted to attack another student.

"There were no injuries associated with the incident," the statement said. "The student has been arrested and will not be returning to Denby or another district school. Additional police presence will be at the school tomorrow."

Fox News Digital also reached out to the school district.

The Detroit Police Department has opened an investigation into the matter, which remains ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
