Tourist stabbed multiple times at NYC's iconic Macy's during holiday shopping rush

A woman was stabbed multiple times inside New York City's iconic Macy's Herald Square on Thursday, Fox News Digital has learned.

The victim was a 38-year-old from California who was shopping with her husband when the attack occurred, according to the New York Post.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that the 39-year-old victim had multiple stab wounds on her back and a laceration to her left arm. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The Post reported that the attack took place in the seventh-floor bathroom of the store.

Law enforcement sources told the Post that the victim, who was reportedly visiting from Jurupa Valley, works as a civilian in the sheriff's office where her husband serves as a sheriff.

The NYPD identified the individual who was arrested and charged in connection with the attack as 43-year-old Kerri Aheme of Tewksbury, Mass. Aheme has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the NYPD. The Post reported that Aheme was homeless.

"We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place [yesterday] as the safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. We kindly defer any further questions to the local authorities," a spokesperson for Macy's told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The iconic Macy's Herald Square opened in 1902 and is a popular holiday shopping stop for tourists visiting the Big Apple at Christmastime.