Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

Victims identified in rural North Carolina mobile home fire

NC fire killed husband, wife, their friend and his young sons

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities have identified five people who died in a mobile home fire in a rural North Carolina town Sunday as a husband and wife, a family friend and his two young sons.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as homeowners Michael Breymeyer, 74, and his wife, Tammy Breymeyer, 58; Daniel Garner, 39, and Garner's two sons. Their names and ages weren't immediately released.

Kayla Gonzalez, who works in town, said the deaths will have a impact in the close-knit community, where everyone knows each other.

RURAL NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE FIRE CLAIMS THE LIVES OF 5 INDIVIDUALS

North Carolina Fox News graphic

A mobile home fire has killed five people in North Carolina, including a couple, their friend and his boys. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tammy Breymeyer "was there for anybody if you needed it. She always had something positive to say and a good outlook on what’s to come," Gonzalez told WTVD-TV. "It happened so unexpectedly. Life is precious and time is really short."

The sheriff’s office told news outlets that the fire marshal’s office has joined its investigation into the cause of the fire in the Broadway community, about 45 miles southwest of Raleigh.