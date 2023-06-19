Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

Rural North Carolina house fire claims the lives of 5 individuals

NC fire officials are working diligently to determine the cause

Associated Press
Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.

North Carolina Fox News graphic

Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.

Broadway is about 45 miles southwest of Raleigh.