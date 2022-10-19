Nakia Creek Fire: Washington authorities looking for vehicle of interest in wildfire investigation

As the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington continues to grow, authorities have asked the public for help in identifying a vehicle in connection with the wildfire investigation.

The Nakia Creek Fire has burned 1,869 acres about 9 miles northeast of Camas in the Yacolt Burn State Forest as of Tuesday, state officials said.

As firefighters continue to battle the wildfire, investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze. The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is working to identify a vehicle seen near the fire.

"We are looking for what we believe is a white or light-colored Subaru vehicle," said Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson. "Based on witness statements, we also believe there were two men and two women connected with this vehicle."

Last week, Washington Department of Natural Resources officials said they believed the fire was "human-caused" as there was no lightning when it broke out. Officials said they were still trying to determine exactly how the flames sparked.

Weather conditions have aided firefighters in battling the wildfire, officials said Wednesday. Containment remained at 12%, and the size of the fire went up just 73 acres from Tuesday morning.

Officials on Monday updated evacuation zones, saying they were lessening them but adding that the fire was still active and that things could again change.

Smoke from multiple wildfires was expected to hang around the region until Friday, the National Weather Service said.

