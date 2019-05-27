'Operation Heal Our Patriots' helps wounded military couples in their married lives

Veterans and their spouses will start heading to Alaska this week as part of a series of marriage retreats aimed at healing their domestic lives — which were also wounded in combat.

Upon arrival at Port Alsworth, some 150 miles from Anchorage, they will be greeted with waving flags, handshakes, hugs and cheerful gratitude.

"Operation Heal Our Patriots" has been serving wounded veterans and their spouses since 2012 through biblically-based marriage retreats covered by Samaritan's Purse. It provides one-week conseling to 160 couples in need of "spiritual refreshment, physical renewal, and marriage enrichment." The program goes on for a total of 16 weeks, serving 10 couples each week.

Rev. Franklin Graham, the group's CEO, asked his followers to pray for this season's retreats.

"These guys have spent their lives serving our nation and we just want to give back to them," Captain Tom Webber, U.S. Navy, Ret. and director of Operation Heal Our Patriots, said in the video posted by Graham.

The couples will take part in biblical counseling sessions while enjoying all Alaskan wildlife has to offer, with kayaking, bear watching, fishing, hiking, and more.

Since Samaritan's Purse began the program seven years ago, more than 840 couples have participated in the program. They've seen over 340 individuals make commitments to Jesus Christ, 428 baptisms, and almost 400 couples publicly re-dedicate their marriages.

The ministry doesn't stop after they leave the Alaskan sanctuary, because Operation Heal Our Patriots connects each couple to a local system of support and provides resources, crisis care, and prayer support throughout the year.