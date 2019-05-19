Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Veteran impaled by stolen tripod dropped on California freeway

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A California veteran riding passenger in a van was severely wounded Thursday after a yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the windshield and impaled his lung, authorities said.

The tripod was stolen from a California Department of Transportation crew and dropped off an overpass onto Interstate 5 around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

A stolen tripod smashed through the glass of a van last Thursday, injuring the passenger, authorities said. 

A stolen tripod smashed through the glass of a van last Thursday, injuring the passenger, authorities said.  (CHP)

Tim Page, the driver, told KCRA-TV he was on Interstate 5 when the tripod broke through the front windshield. He said it went through his passenger’s lung and popped out. The passenger survived.

Matthew Adam Thompson is suspected of having dropped a tripod over an Interstate 5 overpass last Thursday, impaling an oncoming passenger, authorities said. 

Matthew Adam Thompson is suspected of having dropped a tripod over an Interstate 5 overpass last Thursday, impaling an oncoming passenger, authorities said.  (CHP)

The suspect, whom authorities have identified as 32-year-old Matthew Adam Thompson, was arrested on an active warrant and resisting an officer, KCRA-TV reported. California Highway Patrol is pursuing an attempted murder charge, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Page volunteers with El Dorado Veteran Resources and had picked up his passenger from the airport. No further details were released on the veteran's condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.