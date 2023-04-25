Vermont State University backtracks, will keep physical libraries

The new Vermont State University will not be laying off the library staff across the university’s three schools located on four campuses across the state as was announced earlier this year.

On Monday, the university, which officially launches on July 1, announced that instead of laying off library staff the school will continue its work to streamline its library collections "consistent with normal and progressive library best practices."

The new university also announced it would not restructure athletics at the schools.

"What we need most is to move forward together to create a strong and thriving future for Vermont State University," interim Vermont State University President Mike Smith said in a statement.

"We will welcome our first class this fall, an exciting time in our combined history," he said. "As we lead up to that, we will continue to cheer our athletes on and recognize our students’ accomplishments. In May, we will celebrate our graduates."

Vermont State University will be comprised of the current Northern Vermont University, with campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, Castleton University and the Randolph-based Vermont Technical College.

In February the state college system, which has struggled financially for years, announced that the Vermont State University library would shift to an all-digital format on July 1. It also announced a series of changes to the athletics programs on the different campuses.

The moves were met with protests from students and a no-confidence vote in President Parwinder Grewal and the administration. Earlier this month Grewal resigned, and Smith was appointed interim president.

The Vermont State University is the culmination of years of work to unify the state colleges, streamline academic offerings and achieve financial sustainability.

Three years ago, Jeb Spaulding, the former chancellor of the state college system, resigned less than a month after proposing the closure of three campuses that will be part of the new Vermont State University.